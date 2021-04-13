Stoughton junior Cora Borroughs received a hug from her sister Savy at the WIAA alternate state meet after the Vikings set a new school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay on Tuesday, April 6, at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
The Vikings’ quartet of senior Sofia Bormett, Savy Borroughs, junior Melanie Regan and Cora Borroughs finished ninth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1 minute, 40.45 seconds. The quarter broke the previous school record by 1.24 seconds.
“It makes me feel proud to be sharing the record with my sister,” Cora Borroughs said.
The alternate swim meet featured 31 teams who had the fall season puched back to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cora Borroughs, who also plays basketball, said she didn’t start taking swimming seriously until high school and didn’t know what to expect this season.
“It was very questionable whether we would have a season and that’s why I pushed myself to make this happen,” Cora said.
Bormett, who battled a non-COVID-19 related illness, took seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:57.11), only .20 of a second away from a sixth-place medal that went to Sun Prairie’s Kristin Haas. She added an 11-th-place finish in the 100 free (53.35).
“The way I’m swimming today, I’m doing pretty well for how I feel,” Bormett said. “I didn’t feel good but I wanted to be here to represent my team. I’m disappointed but for how I’m feeling it’s OK.”
Madison Edgewood sophomore Izzy Enz captuired the state title in the 200 free (1:50.19) and in the 500 free (4:56.19).
Bormett said the 100 free was much closer to her season-best time.
“Up to this point, she’s clearly the best swimmer in the history of the program,” Stoughton co-coach Jeff Bridwell said. “She has a great attitude, takes the situation dealt with her and does the best she can. I’m looking forward to following her results at Marshall. SHe will do crazy things there too.”
Savy Borroughs teamed with Regan, senior Ava Schigur and Bormett to place 15th in the 400 free relay (3:42.11), 0.49 of a second away from setting the school record.
The Crusaders won seven of the 11 events to win the state championship for the sixth straight year with 350 points. Stoughton (20 points) finished 20th out of 31 teams at state. Teams from Dane County dominated the meet. Four of the top six teams at state were from the county. Middleton finished second (286) and Sun Prairie took third (233). Verona ARea/Mount Horeb placed sixth (117).
“I’m very proud of this groupo of girls,” Bridwell said. “They have taken this season and done the absolutely the best they could with it.”
Bridwell said the Stoughton’s state qualifiers are resilient and many went a best time at the sectional.
“To do that with inconsistent training and the cards they have been dalt I’m really proud of that,” he said.
Stoughton will have sophomore Lillian Talbert, Regan and Cora Borroughs back next season.
“Once they get a full season of training and taper, I expect them all to qualify for state next year,” Bridwell said. “They will take up the torch and keep the program moving.”
It marked the final prep swim meet with the Vikings for Bormett and Savy Borroughs.
“It’s emotional,” Bormett said. “I’m grateful there is a state meet and that they are able to put it on even if it’s Division 1 and 2. “No matter how I do it’s nice to be here.”
Bormett ends her career at Stoughton with school records in the 100 free (52.28), 200 free (1:53.30) and the 200 free relay record.
“I’m happy to have my name up there,” Bormett said. “Hopefully, it won’t be there for long because I want to see someone else beat those records. That is always something you want to see programs do.”