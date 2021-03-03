The Stoughton High School girls swim team showcased its depth in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays in a double dual on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Edgerton High School.
Stoughton knocked off Edgerton 165-82 and the Vikings lost to DeForest 129-127. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Stoughton lost a double dual to Waunakee and tied Jefferson 85-85 at Waunakee High School.
Edgerton double dual
The Vikings had four top-two finishes in a double dual on Feb. 25 at Edgerton High School.
Stoughton’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Savy Borroughs, Ava Schigur, junior Melaine Regan and senior Sofia Bormett won the race with a time of 1 minute, 46.59 seconds. Sschigur finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.78).
Senior Cora Burroghus took second in the 50 free (27.82). The Vikings’ 400 free relay team of Bormett, Schigur, Savy Borroughs and Regan finished second (3:51.64).
Waunakee double dual
Bormett won two events in a double dual meet against Waunakee and Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Waunakee High School.
Bormett, a University of Marshall commit, finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 16.78 seconds and won the 100 freestyle (50.06).
Savy Brorroughs finished second in the 50 free (26.10) and Regan took second in the 500 free (6:01.16).