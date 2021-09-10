Melanie Regan finished first in the 500-yard freestyle during the Stoughton girls swim team’s 121-49 Badger Conference East loss to Monona Grove Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Stoughton High School.
Regan clocked in at 5 minutes, 42.94 seconds to lead the Vikings to their lone first-place finish of the night. Individual runner-up finishes for Stoughton included Lillian Talbert (50 freestyle, 26.21 and 100 freestyle, 57.64) and Cora Borroughs (100 breaststroke, 1:15.58).
The 200-yard medley relay team of Regan, Borroughs, Talbert and Aly Schaefer placed second in the event with a 2:02.85. It was the same group in the 200 freestyle relay taking second with a time of 1:48.13.