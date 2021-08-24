Stoughton High School senior Melanie Regan finished second in the 200-yard freestyle at the season-opening Tom Lieder Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 21, in Milton.
Regan swam the 200 free in 2 minutes, 12.19 seconds, only 0.13 of a second behind champion Ella Schultz of Milton.
Regan teamed with senior Cora Borroughs, junior Lillan Talbert and junior Aly Schaefer to take second in the 400 free relay (4:06.87).
The Vikings finished seventh with 215 points out of 10 teams and had eight top-six finishes. Milton captured the team title 434-275 over River Valley/Richland Center.
Schaefer took third place in the 100 butterfly (1:09.86). Senior teammate Cora Borroughs took fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:36.16).
Talbert finished third in the 500 free (5:58.49) and teammate Julia Lehman took ninth in the same event (6:40.79).
The Vikings’ 200 free relay of Borroughs, Regan, Kortney Toso and Talbert placed fourth (1:51.66).
In the 100 IM, Borroughs finished fifth (1:11.28) and Regan placed sixth (1:11.79). Schaefer added a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:08.65).