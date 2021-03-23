Stoughton High School senior Savy Borroughs won two events in a dual meet against Monroe/New Glarus on Tuesday, March 16, at the Green County YMCA in Monroe.
Borroughs won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 28.22 seconds. She also finished first in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 57.85 seconds.
The Cheesemakers won seven of the 11 events to swim by the Vikings, 107-63.
Savy Borroughs teamed with Cora Borroughs, Melanie Regan and Aly Schaefer to win the 400 free relay (4:41.41), 4.6 seconds ahead of the Cheesemakers. Stoughton’s Lillian Talbert took first in the 200 free (2:38.73).
Stoughton was scheduled to host Milton on Tuesday, March 23. The Vikings will also host a WIAA Division 2 sectional on Tuesday, March 30.