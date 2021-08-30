Cora Borroughs won the 50-yard freestyle title during the Stoughton girls swim team’s 123-44 dual loss to McFarland Tuesday, Aug. 24, at McFarland High School.
Borroughs clocked in with a time of 26.37 seconds to edge out McFarland’s Sofia Alf, who touched the wall at 27.10.
Stoughton secured a pair of individual second-place finishes during the dual.
Melanie Regan finished second with a time of 2:31.96 in the 200 individual medley. Regan also took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:53.02.
In the 200 medley relay, Borroughs, Regan, Aly Schaefer and Lillian Talbert teamed up for a runner-up finish with a time of 2:03.54. The same group placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:48.64.
The Vikings got individual third-place finishes from Schaefer (200 IM, 2:35.77) and Talbert (100 butterfly, 1:09.22).