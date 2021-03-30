Stoughton High School senior Sofia Bormett had a hand in winning three events in her team’s final regular season dual meet, Tuesday, March 23, in a loss to Milton at SHS.
Bormett won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.24 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:06). She teamed with Cora Borroughs, AVa Schigur and Savy Borroughs to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.21).
The Vikings won five events, but Milton knocked off the Vikings 96-74, winning six.
Stoughton swept the top two spots in the 50 free. Savvy Borroughs won the 50 free (25.32) and Schigur took second (27.42).
Cora Borroughs finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.65).
Stoughton was scheduled to host a sectional meet Tuesday, March 30. The winner of each event advances to state, and the next eight fastest times from all sectionals combined advance to state.