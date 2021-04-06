Even in an alternate fall season there are challenges, and no one knows that better than Stoughton High School senior Sofia Bormett.
Bormett missed two weeks of the swimming season because of a COVID-19 exposure at the club state swim meet. She didn’t test positive, but the exposure forced her to quarantine for two weeks.
Bormett overcame that and returned a week ago, as the Division I Marshall University commit won a sectional championship in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 54.50 seconds) to earn an automatic state berth on Tuesday, March 31 at Stoughton High School. The 10-team sectional was split between two sites -- SHS and Oshkosh North High School.
“It was really hard not to swim with my high school and club teams,” Bormett said of the two weeks she had to sit out. “I’m excited I was able to come back and get a couple of fast swims before state.”
Bormett took second in the 100 free (52.44) to also qualify for state. She was 0.16 of a second away from edging Sun Prairie’s Janelle Schultz for the title in the 100 free.
Because some schools had girls swimming in the traditional fall season, the alternate fall girls swim season this spring features one division for state. Bormett is encouraged that she can close out her season at state for the fourth straight year.
“We didn’t know if there would be a state meet,” she said. “To qualify two relays for state is exciting and great. I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent my school.”
Bormett teamed with seniors Savy Borroughs and Ava Schigur and sophomore Lillian Talbert to take third in the 400 free relay in 3:46.78, a 5.7 second drop from their seed time.
In the 200 free relay, Bormett, senior Savy Borroughs, sophomore Lillian Talbert and junior Melanie Regan took fourth in 1:42.75, a drop of 6.5 seconds from their seed time.
Savy Borroughs took fifth in the 50 free (25.60) and eighth in the 100 free (56.09). Schigur posted a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:02.55) and placed ninth in the 50 free (26.92).
Evelyn Schaefer took sixth in the 500 free (6:02.54), a 12 second drop from her seed time. Junior Cora Borroughs finished seventh in the 50 free (26.71) and eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.49). Sophomore Aly Schaefer took seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:04.86) and senior Emma Lovell placed eighth in the 500 free (6:28.19).