The Stoughton High School girls swim team has a wealth of talent in the freestyle, including a mix of talented veteran swimmers.
The Vikings have four swimmers back who competed at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year, led by senior Sofia Bormett, a Marshall University commit and three-time state qualifier. She has won four medals during her high school career, including the program’s first state championship in the 200-yard freestyle as a sophomore in 2018.
Bormett finished fourth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. She was also a member of the Stoughton 200 free relay that finished 12th and the 400 free relay that took 12th. She owns the school record in the 200 free (1 minute, 53.3 seconds).
The other swimmers back with state meet experience are senior Savy Borroughs, Ava Schigur, sophomore Lillian Talbert.
Borroughs took 11th in the 50 free at the Division 2 state meet last year. The Vikings have every member returning from a 200 free relay team quartet of Borroughs, Schigur, Talbert and Bormett that placed 12th at state last season. The same quartet took 12th in the 400 free relay at state last year with a time of 3:44.01.