The state girls soccer tournament will be returning to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on June 24-25, pending WIAA Board of Control approval.
The spring sports season was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule and format of the state tournament will be altered this year from its traditional format to continue accommodations for pandemic guidelines. The four-division tournament will be held over a two-day period using both Kohler Engines Field and Pat Jones Field simultaneously for the semifinal games.
The accommodations and guidelines at Uihlein Soccer Park will permit unrestricted attendance for each of the two days of competition, according to a WIAA news release on Friday, May 21. State semifinals and finals in each respective division will be played on the same day with Divisions 1 and 2 scheduled for Thursday, June 24, and Divisions 3 and 4 on Friday, June 25.
The state girls soccer tournament has been held at Uihlein Soccer Park since 2004. The site has also been the home of the State Boys Soccer Tournament since 2003 with the exception of last fall and the alternate season this spring when COVID-19 accommodations were required.