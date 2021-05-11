After a near two-year hiatus, the Stoughton High School girls soccer team has a lot of building blocks to be excited about this spring.
The Vikings return eight starters, led by senior midfielder Karmen Smyth, named honorable mention Badger South All-Conference in 2019. One of the top scorers for Stoughton, she will play soccer at Madison College next year.
“Smyth will be our creative attacking genius — scoring, dishing out assists and basically making everyone around her shine,” Stoughton coach Justin Packard said.
The other returning starters are senior Sydney Schipper (left and right defensive back), senior Alexis Abing (midfielder/defender), Elsa Wright (left and right defensive back/forward), junior Hannah Thompson (forward), senior Hannah Furseth (left and right defensive back/forward, senior Emma Solberg (forward) and junior Elizabeth Tessier (midfielder/defender) and junior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek.
The Vikings are coming off a 2019 season in which they finished 1-15. Many of the Stoughton players have developed their skills and are stronger players than two years ago.
“We are a well-rounded team with a solid keeper, solid backline, dynamic midfield and some girls who can put the ball in the net,” Packard said.
He said improvement will come each week.
“We expect to give every Badger South team a challenging game and surprise everyone with our positive and hard-working attitude,” Packard said.
Other players expected to play a role as defenders are Cam Christensen, junior Sara Gille, Schipper and Kailani Wolfe.
The Vikings expect to have a deeper team with six newcomers, including senior Rachel Louis, a hockey player, making the transition to soccer.
Oregon, which has made five straight Division 2 state appearances, won the Badger South Conference in 2019 with a 7-0 record, one game ahead of Madison Edgewood. Packard said the Panthers and Crusaders will again be the favorites to contend for a conference title.
“Oregon and Edgewood should be loaded with great players,” he said. “Monona Grove and Watertown should be in the mix.”
Packard sees the Vikings as a team that can surprise the Badger South this season.
“After coming off a one win season two years ago when we only had a few upperclassmen, we expect this season to be a surprise party for everyone involved,” he said.