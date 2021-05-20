For a little more than one half, the Stoughton High School girls soccer team played close with one of the top teams in the state.
Stoughton (1-4, 0-2 Badger South) limited Oregon, ranked No. 6 this week after being ranked No. 2 last week in Division 2, to two first-half goals, but the Panthers scored six goals in the second half to beat the Vikings 8-0 on Friday, May 14, at Collins Field.
Stoughton then displayed its improvement in a 3-2 loss to Watertown in a Badger South Conference road game on Tuesday, May 11.
“I think this team has an identity now, and we found it in Watertown,” Stoughton coach Justin Packard said. “We know how we like to play soccer and it clicked at Watertown. We lost 3-2, but we looked really good. We have an identity of how we want to defend, attack and score.”
Oregon 8, Stoughton 0
Oregon kept senior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek busy on May 14, but she frequently rose to the occasion.
Sedlacek had 23 saves in the game and four more shots by the Panthers ricocheted off the top cross bar in the first half.
Oregon got first-half goals from senior Jenna Bennett and Pagels to take a 2-0 lead at the half.
Packard said he was thrilled to be within two goals of Oregon at the half.
“I thought our back line was well organized and played fantastic,” Packard said. “As soon as Oregon saw they weren’t going to get any close shots, they started hitting from distance.”
Pagels scored her second goal at 58:57 to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0. About 10 minutes later, senior Liesel Odden scored. Sophomore teammate Elise Boyd scored on a shot that richceted into the net off the top cross bar to give Oregon a 5-0 lead.
The Panthers scored three goals in the final nine minutes. Senior Aidan Hampton scored at 81:11. Caya capped the scoring with two goals.
“I think toward the end of the game, we were just too tired to step out and close them off,” Packard said. “We didn’t want to play defense the entire match. The last 15 minutes we opened it up to see if we could get one. We didn’t want to go down without taking a crack at them. That opens you up to get scored on and that’s what they did. A great team will do that and they are a great, well coached team.”
Packard said the Vikings have a style and plan for Oregon in place if they see them again in the postseason.
“If we were playing this match to win it in the playoffs, it would have looked different,” he said.
Watertown 3, Stoughton 2
Stoughton senior Sydney Schipper and Hannah Thompson each scored goals, but the Goslings clipped the Vikings in a Badger South Conference game May 11, in Watertown.
Schipper scored at 7:09. Watertown’s Autumn Meyers then scored two goals to give the Goslings a 2-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, Watertowen’s Natalia Cortes scored at 73:15 to give the Goslings a 3-1 lead.
Thompson scored on an assist by Noelle Hanson at 83:12.
Sedlacek had nine saves.