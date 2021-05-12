Stoughton’s Noelle Hanson netted a hat trick to power the girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Janesville Parker on Monday, May 10, at Collins Field in Stoughton.
It marked the first win for Stoughton this season. The Vikings lost a road Badger South Conference game to Monona Gorve 6-1 on Friday, May 7. The next day, Stoughton lost a road game to Platteville/Lancaster 2-0.
Stoughton (1-2) scored four goals in the second half. Hanson scored her first goal at 14 minutes, 29 seconds. Teammate Addy Milota then scored at 29:32 to give the home Vikings a 2-0 lead at the half.
Hanson scored her second goal on an assist by Alexis Abing at 47:23 to give Stoughton a 3-0 lead. She scored her third goal about 4 minutes later.
Stoughton got a goal from Hannah Thompson on an assist by senior Karmen Smyth at 82:02. Senior Sydney Schipper capped the scoring with a goal at 83:06.
Senior goalkeeper Anna Sedelacek had one save.