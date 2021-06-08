Stoughton freshman forward Addy Milota scored three goals in two games last week, and the Vikings will enter the WIAA Division 2 postseason with some momentum.
Stoughton (5-7-1, 3-4 Badger South) knocked off Monroe 5-3 in the regular season finale on Saturday, June 5, at Collins Field. The Vikings were coming off a hard-fought 3-2 nonconference loss to Evansville two days earlier.
“We go into the playoffs with the positive vibe,” Milota said.
Milota said her ankles feel healthy again after an injury earlier this season.
Stoughton received a fifth seed in the top half of the Division 2 Oregon sectional and played at fourth-seeded Mount Horeb in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 8. Results of the game were not available at press time. Mount Horeb has a pair of freshmen that lead the offensive attack - Rowan Severson who has 11 goals and leads the state with 21 assists and Kate Geislert who has a team-high 18 goals.
“She’s a very dynamic player,” Stoughton coach Justin Packard said of Geisler. “We will have to shut her down and make someone else beat us.”
Stoughton hasn’t won a regional semifinal game since 2015 when the Vikings beat Elkhorn 1-0. If Stoughton wins the battle of the Vikings, they would face top-seeded Oregon in a regional championship on Saturday, June 2, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
“I think it gives us a lot of encouragement and hope for the rest of the playoffs that we can do it if we work our hardest and play our best,” Thompson said after the win over Monroe.
Two years ago, Stoughton won only one game. Many of the players are two years older and stronger, and the team has reaped the rewards.
“The biggest difference is we get along as a team,” Thompson said. “We really work together and care about each other. The No. 1 thing we do is support and encourage and be there for each other on and off the field. That support and encouragement is probably the No. 1 thing that brings us together and helps us play better.”
Stoughton 5, Monroe 3
Milota scored two goals to lead the Vikings over the Cheesemakers June 5, during Parents’ Day at Collins Field.
“It felt really good to get two goals because that is the most I have scored in a game this season,” Milota said. “I’m pretty proud.”
Her teammate agreed.
“To get another win with the seniors and Parents Night is awesome,” Thompson said.
After trailing by one goal early, Packard was aware his team had the ability to rally.
“I think that is what I expect from this team,” he said. “We did the same thing against Evansville. We just had to get the ball off our feet quicker and get it up top to Noelle, Addy and Hannah who can use their speed.”
Thompson had one goal and two assists. Milota scored the first goal on an assist by Thompson to tie the game at 1 at 14:31. About 4 minutes later, Thompson scored the go-ahead goal to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead. Sophomore Noelle Hanson scored a goal on an assist by Thompson at 28:10. Senior Alexis Abing scored on a corner kick to give the Vikings a 4-1 lead. Monroe senior Megan Benzschaewel scored at 40:39 to cut the Vikings’ lead to 4-2 at the half.
“I think our drive to score and our communication really helped with our goals,” Milota said.
Milota scored her second goal in the 66th minute. The Cheesemakers outshot the Vikings 15-13. Stoughton junior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek had a game-high 12 saves.
“She’s proven this year she has great sticky hands,” Packard said of Sedlacek.
Evansville 3, Stoughton 2
After a defensive battle in the first half, Evansville scored two goals in the second half to edge Stoughton on Tuesday, June 1, at Evansville High School.
Evansville’s Emma Stuart scored two goals. She scored the first goal at 14:06 to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead at the half.
Stoughton senior Karmen Smyth scored a goal on an assist by Anna Gille to tie the game at 1 at 45:37. About three minutes later, Evansville’s Cassiah James scored a go-ahead goal to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.
Stuart scored her second goal at 66:15 to extend the lead to 3-1. Milota scored at 68:25, but Evansville held off Stoughton the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils outshot the Vikings 16-12. Sedlacek had a game-high 16 saves. Stoughton also had an edge on corner kicks 5-2.