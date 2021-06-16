For more than half of the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 8, it appeared the Stoughton girls soccer team could upset Mount Horeb.
Mount Horeb entered the game with two of the top scorers in the state, including freshman Rowan Severson who led the state in assists going into the postseason. Stoughton shut down the top two scorers in Severson and freshman Kate Geisler, but couldn’t hang on to a one goal lead in the second half and lost 4-3 on the road.
Stoughton sophomore forward Noelle Hanson had one goal and two assists. Stoughton’s Elizabeth Tessier scored on an assist by Hanson at 8 minutes, 31 seconds. About 8 minutes later, junior Hannah Thompson scored a goal on an assist by Hanson to give Stoughton a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute.
Mount Horeb’s Alyssa Vogel scored at 22:32 to put the home Vikings on the board. Mount Horeb’s Anna McMillan scored at 28:52 to tie the game 2-2. Mount Horeb took a 3-2 lead on Madelyn Conrad’s goal in the 76th minute. About a minute later, Hanson
scored the game-tying goal. Vogel scored the game-winning goal at 79:58.
Mount Horeb had an 11-4 edge in shots on goal. The home Vikings also had an 8-3 advanage on corner kicks. Stoughton junior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek had seven saves.