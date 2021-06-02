The Stoughton girls soccer team’s three-game winning streak was snapped after a 5-1 nonconference loss to DeForest on Thursday, May 27, during a game that featured heavy rain and strong winds at Collins Field.
Stoughton (4-6, 2-4 Badger South) was coming off a 3-2 road win against Milton on Tuesday, May 27. The Vikings’ game against Sugar River was cancelled on Friday, May 28.
“The girls are getting more used to our system and style of play and how we want to attack,” Stoughton coach Justin Packard said. “It’s more of a direct style than what they play in club soccer, where it’s more of a possession style. The scoring chances are coming, and we are getting a lot of shots.”
Stoughton 3, Milton 2
Stoughton High School freshman forward Addy Milota has had her playing time limited because of an ankle injury.
Milota made the most of her time on Tuesday, May 25, with one goal and an assist to propel the girls soccer team past Milton on the road.
“She’s fast, energetic and has a really good shot from distance,” Packard said. “She’s a really nice weapon for us to have up top. We are excited about Addy, because she will score a lot of goals and lead us up top.”
Packard said the team is still limiting Milota’s minutes, but she saw more playing time against Milton.
It marked the third straight win for Stoughton, which improved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Badger South.
Miloa scored at 1 minute, 15 seconds. About 8 minutes later, Milton’s Kayleigh Boe scored a goal to tie the game at 1 and remained tied at the half.
The Vikings scored two goals in the second half for the victory.
Sophomore forward Noelle Hanson scored on an assist by Milota at 47:24 to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead. Junior forward Hannah Thompson scored on a low-driving shot for what proved to be the game-winning goal at 81:44.
Milton’s Ariana LaCoursier scored a goal in the 86th minute, but Stoughton held on over the final 4 minutes. Thompson has scored three goals this season at the 82nd minute or later.
“She’s kind of our deal closer,” Packard said.
The Red Hawks outshot the Vikings 17-2. Stoughton junior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek had a game-high 15 saves.
“Anna makes some of the saves that may be more suspect look routine,” Packard said. “She’s really matured as a goalkeeper and has a much better understanding of the game than two years ago. She seems to come up the line to play the long balls over the top of our defense.”
Packard said the Vikings’ defenders have improved to the point where they have improved with quicker reaction to the ball and tighter marks on forwards and midfielders.
“Our defense has put pressure so they (teams) can’t get a clean look on the goal,” he said.