Stoughton High School senior Karmen Smyth scored two goals to lead the Vikings to a 3-2 win over Fort Atkinson in a Badger South Conference road game on Friday, May 21.
It marked the second straight win for Stoughton (3-5, 1-4 Badger South).
For the second time this season, Stoughton senior Noelle Hanson netted a hat trick to lead the Vikings to a 6-1 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday May 20, in Lake Mills.
The Vikings rebounded from a 1-0 road loss to Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, May 18, in Madison.
Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 2
Hanson scored the game-winning goal in the 85th minute to propel Stoughton to a thrilling win over Fort Atkinson May 21.
Smyth scored two goals and the Vikings outshot the Blackhawks 11-8. Smyth scored her first goal at 28:32 and the Vikings led 1-0 at the half.
Fort Atkinson’s Laurel Miller scored twop second half goals to help the Blackhawks rally for a 2-1 lead. Smyth scored a game-tying goal at 78:21.
Stoughton junior goalkeeper Anna Sedlacek had six saves.
Stoughton 6, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Hanson scored three goals to lead the Vikings to a nonconference win over Lakeside Lutheran May 20, in Lake Mills.
Smyth struck first, scoring a goal at 6 minutes, 42 seconds. About 5 minutes later, Hanson scored her first goal on an assist by Smyth to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. Hanson scored her second goal on an assist by Hannah Thompson to extend the lead to 3-0.
Smyth scored two goals and Thompson had two wins in the victory. Lakeside Lutheran scored late in the first half to cut the Vikings’ lead to 3-1.
Hanson earned a hat trick, scoring on an assist by Thompson at 48:57. Smyth scored about 9 minutes later to give Stoughton a 5-1 lead. Elsa Wright capped the scoring for the Vikings with a goal at 89:14.
Sedlacek had six saves. Stoughton outshot Lakeside Lutheran 17-7.
Edgewood 1, Stoughton 0
Sedlacek had five saves, but Edgwwood’s Madison Foley’s goal at 2:06 proved to be the difference as the Crusaders edged the Vikings in a Badger South Conference tilt.
Edgewood outshot Stoughton 7-3.