Five players from the Oregon Lacrosse Club were named Badgerland All-Conference in June — Oregon senior Isabell Newton as a team defender and co-player of the year, Oregon junior goaltender Miller Stang and Stoughton Shannon Gibbons at midfielder all made first team.
Oregon junior defender Isa Hayde and Oregon freshman attack Charlotte Hendrickson were named to the second team.
The club co-ops with Stoughton and McFarland. Ballots for these distinctions were voted on by the Badgerland head coaches.