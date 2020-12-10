Stoughton senior Sydney Schipper verbally committed last month to play hockey at Division III Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Schipper, a forward for the Icebergs girls hockey co-op, made her commitment Nov. 23.
“My goal was to get to the next level where I could play college hockey,” Schipper said.
Schipper scored eight goals and had 13 assists last season. Schipper told the Hub she’s excited to join a program like Marian.
Two of her former teammates with the Icebergs — Aeryn Olson, a 2020 McFarland High School graduate, and Brynn Weaver, a 2019 Monona Grove High School graduate — are on the team at Marian. Sabres’ women’s hockey coach Jamie Kivi was named just the second head coach in program history in 2012 and has led Marian to 47 wins and four appearances in the NCHA Slaats Cup.
“It’s an upbeat team atmosphere,” Schipper said. “Their program is on the rise.”
She considered opportunities to play hockey at St. Norbert College in De Pere and Concordia University in Mequon.
“I thought it was the best fit for me because of the academics and I really bonded with the coach,” Schipper said.
Schipper, like many prep players, has opted to play a club hockey season through the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association, which is not sanctioned by the WIAA. She is a member of the Wisconsin WIldcats club team based out of Madison that has three players from Stoughton and several from Oregon and Sun Prairie.
“I’m thankful that I get an opportunity to play,” she said. “We are not playing in high school. I’m grateful that these opportunities are out there all across the state.”
The Wildcats won their first two games over the weekend. They knocked off the Rock County Fury, the state runner-up last year, on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Stateline Ice and Community Expo in Monroe. Schipper dished out four assists in the win. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the Wildcats skated to a 3-1 win over the Green Bay Bobcats.
“Over the summer, I worked on my stickhandling and shooting, since we didn’t have as much on-ice time,” Schipper said. “We are not playing as many games as we would. I just want to keep getting better and have a good future in college hockey.”
Since the Badger Conference canceled league winter sports competitions and no conference champion will be crowned, Schipper found a home with the Wildcats, who practice in Lake Delton and Oregon. WIth the Public Health Madison and Dane County ban on indoor gatherings in effect until Dec. 16, the team is practicing in Lake Delton and has a schedule of games all outside the county.
Schipper has learned some valuable life lessons from hockey too.
“The game of hockey has definitely taught me how to work with others and find a common solution,” Schipper said.