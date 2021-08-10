Before teeing off in the season opener, Stoughton High School senior Dulce Gefke may look around and notice she’s the oldest and most veteran golfer for the Vikings against Waunakee on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Medaows at Six Mile Creek.
Gefke is expected to be the Vikings’ No. 1 golfer and she leads a Stoughton foursome into a season where every shot and score will count. With only four players, the Vikings won’t have the luxury of throwing out the lowest of five golf scores.
Gefke shot an 86 to finish tied for 14th at the alternate fall sectional last spring. She and junior Samantha Austin are the two returning golfers for the Vikings.
Peterson said Gefke has embraced and taken on the increased leadership role.
“She really came on at the end of last year,” Stoughton coach Seth Peterson said of Gefke. “She shot the two best rounds of her career in the regional and sectional. We are looking for her to continue that streak. She has played a lot of golf over the summer.”
Austin carded a 116 and took 46th at the sectional last spring. The other two newcomers who will golf for the first time competitively are sophomore Ashtyn Anderson and freshman Grace Braund.
“We are excited about the potential growth and we will get some experience for the younger players,” Peterson said.
With a small number of golfers on the team, he said the team gelled from Day 1.
“They want to make the best of it,” he said. I told them even if there were five kids they should be playing as if their score will count. Maybe in the back of their mind there is a little bit of pressure.”
The Vikings were scheduled to face a test right away with a road match at Waunakee Aug. 12. Waunakee was the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last fall. The Warriors are led by sophomores Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock. Stricker tied for 13th place at state last fall.
Peterson said the top contenders to win the Badger East are Waunakee and Milton. The Red Hawks are led by senior Hannah Dunk, who finished fifth in the alternate fall state tournament last spring.
The first home match for the Vikings will be the Stoughton Scramble on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.