The Stoughton Area High School girls golf team dropped two nail-biting matches by three strokes last week.
The Vikings lost to Badger South Conference rival Oregon 181-184 on Thursday, April 29, at the Foxboro Golf Course in Oregon. Two days before that, Stoughton lost a road match to Mount Horeb 188-191 at the Norsk Golf Course.
Oregon 181, Stoughton 184
Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, shot a 4-over-par 40, but the Vikings lost a conference match to the Panthers April 29 at the Foxboro Golf Course.
Kotlowski had a double bogey on No. 1. She later bounced back and had a par on the final five holes. Dulce Gefke shot a season-best 43. She sank a 14-foot putt on No. 3 for birdie, then birdied No. 4 on a 12-foot putt. Gefke posted pars on Nos. 2 and 5. Mara Hann carded a 50 and Rachel Foldy finished with a 51.
Mount Horeb 188, Stoughton 191
Kotlowski shot a 2-over-par 38 to win medalist honors against Mount Horeb on Tuesday, April 27, at the Norsk Golf Course in Mount Horeb.
Foldy carded a 47, followed by Hann, who shot a 51. Gefke shot a 52 to round out the top four scores for the Vikings.