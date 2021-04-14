Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski used some home cooking to shoot a 1-over-par 36 on Monday, April 12, to win medalist honors against Oregon at Coachman’s Golf Resort in Edgerton.
The Stoughton girls golf team dropped a dual meet to Badger South Conference rival Oregon 187-198, during a blustery day.
It marked the first loss this season for the Vikings which fell to 2-1. Stoughton was coming off a 185-196 win over Mount Horeb on Wednesday, April 7, and a 187-219 victory over Monona Grove in the season opener on Monday, April 5.
Oregon 187, Stoughton 198
Kotlowski, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, captured medalist honors for the third straight dual meet on April 12, but Oregon had four of the top five finishers to knock off the Vikings.
Stoughton’s Dulce Gefke shot a 49 and Rachel Foldy carded a 56. Mara Hann rounded out the top four for Stoughton, shooting a 57.
Stoughton 185, Mount Horeb 196
Stoughton had four of the top six golfers en route to a nonconference win over Mount Horeb on April 7 at Coachman’s.
Kotlowski shot a 1-over-par 36 for medalist honors and Gefke finished with a 45. Both Hann and Foldy carded a 52.
Stoughton 187, Monona Grove 219
The Vikings had the top two golfers, and rolled to a win over Monona Grove in the season opener at Coachman’s on April 5.
Kotlowski shot a 1-under-par 34 from the red tees. Gefke carded a 46 and finished ahead of the Silver Eagles’ top golfer. Rachel Hann finished with a 52 and Mara Hann shot a 55.