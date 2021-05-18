Stoughton High School senior Caylie Kotlowski entered her final round of prep golf on Tuesday, May 18, tied for sixth place at the WIAA alternate fall state tournament.
Kotlowski shot a 6-over-par 78 in the first round of the state tournament on a sun-splashed Monday, May 17, on Meadows Valley at the Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. She is tied with DePere’s Jolie Guyette for sixth, five shots off co-leaders Hannah Dunk of Milton and Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk at 1-over-par 73.
“Tomorrow is a new day,” Kotlowski said. “Anything can happen. I just have to go in there and give it my all. I’m excited to see how I’m hitting tomorrow.”
Kotlowski, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit, is still in contention for a top-three finish.
“It means a lot,” she said of concluding her career at state. “I fought to get here for the third time. This is what I wait for at the beginning of every season. I’m glad I could make it for the third year in a row in my last high school season.”
Kotlowski closed the back nine strong, posting six straight pars on the Meadows Valley Course.
“I’m glad I parred out the last six holes,” Kotlowski said. “It kept me going.”
Kotlowski opened the tournament on the front nine on the Meadows Valley course. She bogeyed both Nos. 1 and 2. After posting a par on No. 3, she birdied No. 4.
Kotlowski used a 9-iron and hit about a 175-yard chip shot on to the green and navigated several sand traps.
“It was a blind shot,” she said. “You really didn’t know where the pin or green exactly was,” she said. “I struck it good and put it pin high and left myself a good putt up there compared to if I would have left it right, there would have been a three-putt possible.”
She battled to find her rhythm on the first three holes.
Stoughton coach Seth Peterson, Kotlowski’s uncle, said she came out and navigated the course really well.
“There are a lot of tricky holes out there,” Peterson said. “She missed a couple of putts and could have done better. Overall, I’m happy with how she did today.”
Peterson said the course has a lot of hazards.
“This course is position golf,” Peterson said. “You have to pick your spots and know which clubs you can hit certain distances. You have to avoid some of the deep bunkers and the water that runs through this course. It’s a lot more of a mental game.”
Kotlowski closed the front nine the same way she finished the back nine. She posted four straight pars.
“The first nine (holes) were kind of scrambly,” Kotlowski said. “I would par and then bogey. It was just back and forth.”
The most challenging hole for Kotlwoski was the 242-yard No. 10. She used an iron off the tee and sprayed a shot to the right of the green.
“The ball was above my feet so it was a little tougher,” she said. “I thinned it over and didn’t have a great lie and chipped on.”