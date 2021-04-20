Heading into the final hole of a Badger South Conference girls golf meet on Thursday, April 15, at Coachman’s Golf Resort, Stoughton head coach Seth Peterson knew his team was neck and neck with opposing Milton.
Samantha Austin, the team’s No. 4 golfer, had just scored an eight on hole 17, and the Vikings were down by a single stroke to the Red Hawks as the teams headed into the final hole of the day.
Austin rallied to score a five on the par-3 18th hole, enough for Stoughton to earn back a stroke and a 194-194 tie with Milton.
“It was definitely down to the wire,” Peterson said.
The first-year head coach said his team’s performance was especially impressive after the Vikings faced some unexpected changes—the team found out earlier in the week that two of its golfers, including a top-four team member, wouldn’t be available for Thursday’s meet.
Austin, who usually occupies the fifth spot on the team, was pushed into the team’s top four as a result – and Peterson said the sophomore rose to the occasion.
As Austin neared the last few holes, an assistant coach told her the scores were close.
After taking eight strokes to finish hole 17, Austin’s response on the final hole showed coaches the team can rely on her both this season and into the future, Peterson said.
“She stepped up knowing that her score mattered and was absolutely going to be counted,” Peterson said. “So that was huge. That was really a confidence booster for me, and hopefully (it was) for her, too.”
Peterson also pointed to senior Mara Hann, the team’s No. 3 golfer, who scored a bogey on the 18th hole to earn a tie (54 strokes) with Milton’s third golfer.
Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski led all golfers with a one-over par 37. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay commit has scored below 40 in each of the team’s competitions this season.
Dulce Gefke shot a 49 for the Vikings, who have a few days off before returning Thursday, April 22, for an away dual meet against Monona Grove.