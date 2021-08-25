A core of runners return for a Stoughton girls cross country team that just missed qualifying for state in the alternate fall season last spring.
Only time will tell how much of a jump or improvement the Vikings can make this fall. Stoughton is led by junior Mallory Reiser who finished 21st at state last spring with a time of 19 minutes, 59 seconds.
“Getting to state last year was due to her hard work ethic and this year she has continued that trend,” Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said. “Mallory will lead the team and she looks fantastic.”
The Vikings have six runners back from last year’s team that took third at the sectional they hosted with 128 points, just behind New Glarus/Monticello (92) for a state team berth. The other returnees are junior Jordan Packard, senior G Gibson, sophomore Sophia Nortwen and junior Charlotte Franseen.
“As always the goal is to be in the top three at conference,” Zaemisch said.
Nortwen took 27th in the sectional last spring.
“She had an outstanding freshman alternate year and looks to be a top runner for us,” Zaemisch said of Nortwen. “She puts in the hard work and looks better every practice.”
Zaemisch said Packard has put in a lot of miles this summer, looks stronger everyday, learning how to race.
Two years ago, Gibson was the top runner for Stoughton.
“She looks just as strong this year and is a hard worker and super positive,” Zaemisch said.
One newcomer who could contribute right away is junior Maddie Reott, who was a state track qualifier last spring.
Zaemisch said Reott is a naturally gifted three-sport athlete. Reott ran the 800-meters in track and will look to convert that speed into becoming a 5,000-meter runner.
Zaemisch said runners have put in many miles this summer and they come in with a strong base.
“Weekly we are working on speed and hills which will benefit us in the later stages of the season,” she said. “With a shortened season last year and a lot of new runners we are being cautious as we don’t want any runner to get injured.”
The Vikings also will have senior ANna Sedlacek on the team, who starts as the goalkeeper of the Viking girls soccer team in the spring. SToughton has seven freshmen who will adapt to running the 5K.
Stoughton opens the season at the Watertown Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28.
“Training and racing are two different things and we will use the data from our first race to continue to push runners to be at their best,” Zaemisch said.
The favorite to win the Badger East Conference is Waunakee, who took 12th at the WIAA DIvision 1 state meet last fall. The Warriors return their top seven runners, led by Kelsey King who took 75th at state last fall.
Milton returns senior Mara Talabac, who finished 14th in the alternate fall state meet last spring.
In the sectional, Zaemnisch said Sun Prairie and Oregon will be top contenders for a trip to state. Oregon finished as the state runner-up in the alternate fall state meet last spring. The Panthers bring back seven of their top five runners.