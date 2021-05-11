When the Stoughton Area High School alternate fall cross country season started, not much was certain.
Girls coach Susan Zaemisch said this school year was an “emotional rollercoaster” as the team continued to train and the WIAA flipped back and forth over whether there would be a season or a state tournament.
Through it all, sophomore Mallory Reiser continued to run, and her dedication culminated with a 21st place finish on Saturday, May 8th at the WIAA alternate fall state cross country championship at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
“There were a lot of highs and lows from a coach and an athlete’s perspective,” Zaemisch said.
“But I think Mallory, the one benefit of her is she stayed positive, she had consistent training, she put the time in. And it clearly showed because everybody wants to get to state but you have to earn the spot. She earned it 100%.”
Reiser said her finish of 19 minutes, 59 seconds was about where she hoped to be.
“I think it went really well,” Reiser said. “My goal was to go sub-20 and be around the top 25, and so it definitely went how I wanted it to.”
Reiser said she typically likes to start a bit slower than most of her opponents, saving energy for the latter part of the race so she can do the most passing when it matters most.
On a course such as Blackhawk that features the same turns and few hills, it made a big difference on Saturday.
“I think that went really well, just because I was able to pick off some girls toward the end of the race, and I didn’t tire out too fast,” she said.
After losing the chance to run this fall, Reiser took advantage of a rare second chance this spring.
“I think it really means a lot because I just worked so hard this last year. And so when the season was canceled, I was really disappointed. But to be here at state now, it’s really exciting,” she said.
Her coach said as a sophomore Reiser should only continue to grow as a runner and leader for the team. Due to a shortened season, they weren’t able to focus on the finer points of running, and Zaemisch has high hopes for the future.
Her team finished third at the sectional meet, just one place from qualifying as a team. Zaemisch said that surprised some other teams, and with the fall season just a few months away the potential for team success is there.
Reiser will be a big part of that.
“I think she’ll catapult our team in the goal of getting to team state because hard work proved that she’s going to get the end result,” Zaemisch said. “And so if the girls want the end result, they just have to put in the hard work and I really think Mallory just is the leader by example.”