The Stoughton High School girls cross country team placed five runners in the top nine to knock off Mount Horeb in a nonconference dual meet 28-29 on Saturday, April 17, at Stoughton High School.
Sophomore Mallory Reiser won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 21 minutes, 22 seconds, six seconds ahead of Mount Horeb’s Anna Ollendick.
Senior Gina Owen took fourth (23:08) and Bethany Albers placed sixth (23;34). Senior Julia Schyler finished eighth (24:05) and sophomore Sohia Nortwen placed ninth (24:11).
The regular season finale for Stoughton at Milton scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The Vikings will host a 15-team alternate fall sectional meet on Saturday, May 1, at Stoughton High School.