Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser returned from a spring break vacation and in her first race of the season she displayed no side effects.
Resier won the 5,000-meter run in a dual meet against Monona Grove on Saturday, APril 10, with a time of 21 minutes, 46 seconds, 0.14 of a second ahead of the Silver Eagles’ Peighton Nelson.
Stoughton senior Gina Owen finished fourth (23:39) and sophomore Bethany Albers took sixth (24:19). Sophia Nortwen took 10th (24:49) and senior Julia Schyler placed 11th (24:52).
Stoughton will host Mount Horeb in the regular season finale on Saturday, April 17.