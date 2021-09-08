Stoughton junior Mallory Reiser couldn’t wait for the return of larger invitational meets with a rush of adrenaline and competition fueling her finish in a 3.1-mile race again.
Reiser finished 16th overall out of 159 runners and fourth in the Division 2 field with a time of 20 minutes, 57.4 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Verona Invitational in Stewart’s Woods.
Reiser said it was easier to push herself with all of the fans cheering.
It was a big departure from the dual meet the Vikings ran last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic when masks were required for runners.
The invite featured 23 boys and girls cross country teams and included more than 950 runners in varsity and JV races.
“In some of the dual meets last year there wasn’t anyone to push you,” Reiser said. “You were running on your own. This felt more like a real racing experience where you are going back and forth with people.”
Reiser said her goal was to medal and finish in the top 20.
“My coach said before the race that it’s more about the place you get than the time you run because it’s a hard course and the conditions are great,” she said. “I’m happy to race against some of the best competition in the whole state.”
Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said Reiser ran a gutsy race and isn’t afraid to become uncomfortable during the race.
Stoughton junior Megan Blommel ran the team’s second-fastest time in the JV race (24:14.3).
Zaemisch said there is a learning curve for all of the Vikings’ runners.
Stoughton sophomore Sophia Nortwen took 28th in the Division 2 field of runners with a 28th-place finish (24:14.7). Junior Jordan Packard finished 29th (24:25.3) and junior Maddie Reott placed 31st (24:31.9). Freshman Emelia Hopper took 32nd (24:35.3).
The Vikings took fifth out of eight teams in Division 2 with 124 points. Whitefish Bay won the championship with 45 points ahead of runner-up Monona Grove (68). Fort Atkinson took third (74) and Oregon finished fourth (86).
“We need them to take a risk to push the pace and be uncomfortable if we are going to be competitive in the conference,” Zaemisch said. “Many of the girls on this team have not competed at the intensity level on the varsity.”
Zaemisch said the Stoughton runners are working hard to push the pace in training sessions in practice. The challenge is carrying the pace and racing strategies over from practice to the meets on Saturdays.
“There is some talent on this team,” she said. “It’s just when it comes to that day they are so new. We have to teach them how to race.”
Stoughton will compete in the Madison West Invitational at Lake Farm Park on Saturday, Sept. 11.
“We will see if they break out and be a little bit more uncomfortable,” Zaemisch said.