A short-handed Stoughton girls cross country team received a boost from senior Gina Owen in the season opener on Saturday, March 27, against Oregon at Stoughton High School.
Owen finished eighth in the dual meet against the Panthers with a time of 24 minutes, 35 seconds.
Oregon swept the top seven spots and posted a perfect score with the top five runners to outdistance the Vikings 15-50.
“Overall, I was proud of the runners who raced,” Stoughton girls cross country coach Susan Zaemisch said. “This season is very different with having to wear masks and a shortened training season.”
Owen is a four-year varsity runner for the Vikings.
“I’m not surprised she was our No. 1 runner at this meet,” Zaemisch said of Owen. “She will continue to improve over the next three weeks.”
Sophomore Bethany Albers took 10th (24:56) and senior Julia Schuyler finished 12th (26:11). Freshman Sophia Nortwen placed 13th (26:26), and sophomore Jordan Packard took 14th (26:31).
Zaemisch said Albers is new to running.
“She is learning the purpose of workouts, how to fuel for races, and the importance of asking questions,” Zaemisch said. “I think she will do some great things this season and this fall for the program.”
Stoughton sophomore Mallory Reiser and 10 other Stoughton runners missed the meet because they were on spring break vacations.