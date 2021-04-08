As a first-year cross country runner, Stoughton High School sophomore Bethany Albers looked for a veteran to show her the ropes.
Senior Gina Owen did just that, as Owen and Albers ran together for most of the 5,000-meter dual meet against Monroe on Saturday, April 4, at Twining Park and finished in the top three. Owen took second place with a time of 23 minutes, 30.10 seconds and Albers took third (23:30.30).
“It wasn’t planned,” Owen said. “Last race we ran together, too. I think it’s really nice when there are only two teams to find someone to push you. There are not a lot of options to push you. If you can find someone around your speed, it’s nice.”
Monroe freshman Jadyn Elgin won the race with a time of 22:26.50, as the Cheesemakers edged the Vikings 32-25.
Albers has used Owen in the first two races as a pacing gauge.
“My goal was to run better and smarter than my first race,” Albers said. “I just wanted to stay with Gina.”
Senior Julia Schuyler took sixth (24:46) and sophomore Claire Spilde placed ninth (26:09.70). Freshman Eliza Albert rounded out the top five runners for the Vikings, finishing 12th (27:15.10).
The temperature at the start of the race was 72 degrees.
“Personally, I prefer to run when it’s warmer because it’s hard for me to get my body temperature up,” Owen said.
The Twining Park course featured more hills than Stoughton’s course.
“I really like this course because I actually like hills because you get to run downhill,” Albers said.
Owen said there were a lot more hills than she expected.
“I take it as a challenge,” she said. “It’s certainly not my favorite, but it’s nice to switch things up.”