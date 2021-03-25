Losing eight letterwinners from last season’s team hurts, but Stoughton High School girls cross country coach Susan Zaemisch is confident her program can continue its strong tradition in the alternate fall season this spring.
The Vikings return six letterwinners from a team that finished third at the Badger South Conference behind champion Monona Grove and rival Oregon.
“We are very excited to get this opportunity to race this year,” said Zaemisch, who is entering her 15th year at the helm. “We have great numbers this year and our runners have very positive attitudes. They are adjusting to the training in the winter/spring, which is very different from training in the summer/fall.”
Grace Jenny – the 2019 Badger South Conference champion and a Division 1 state qualifier – is gone, but a host of returners with varsity experience are back.
Senior Gina Owen earned second team all-conference last season after placing 13th at the conference meet in Fort Atkinson. Zaemisch said she expects sophomore Mallory Reiser to be one of the Vikings’ top-two runners.
Senior Maddie Schneider, junior G Gibson and sophomores Jordan Packard and Claire Spilde all competed on varsity last season. Sophomore Bethany Albers could also crack the varsity lineup this season.
The Stoughton girls team has the same schedule as the boys team, with three of the four Saturday duals at home this spring. The Vikings will begin their season Saturday afternoon at home against rival Oregon.
Stoughton will run at Monroe next Saturday, then host Monona Grove (April 10) and Mount Horeb (April 17) to close the regular season. Postseason assignments, plans and details from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are expected to be announced at the beginning of April.
“Our athletes are just excited to have the opportunity to come together each night and train,” Zaemisch said. “The energy is outstanding from the beginning of practice until the end. Many athletes are looking forward to racing, while many are excited to see their friends and be able to participate.”