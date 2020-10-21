The Stoughton Youth Girls Basketball program remains in a holding pattern during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Stoughton High School girls basketball coach Brad Pickett said plans for a youth basketball season are on hold.
“There is not really any place for games to be played,” Pickett said. “Trying to find places to play will be the most difficult part.”
In an email news release to coaches on Oct. 7, Badger Development League president Mike Hintz wrote that after getting feedback from numerous communities, the league will have a chance of running a season from mid-January through the end of March.
“Registration will be opened up in the middle of December so that we can continue to monitor the effects COVID19 has on our abilities to get into schools and/or facilities in our area,” he wrote. “Once we are playing, teams should expect to play on a Friday evening, Saturday and/or Sunday.”
In a statement on its Facebook page, SYGB will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty regarding the potential impact on future opportunities. The nonprofit group is postponing registration for all offerings until further notice.
“We remain committed to exploring our programming options based on what is allowed by the Public Health Department (Madison) and Dane County, as well as the Stoughton Area School District,” the SYGB statement reads. “With the school district closed through the first quarter, we do not have definitive gym space availability. We will continue to explore options with this, working with the school district and private spaces.”