The Stoughton girls basketball team finished the regular season Friday, Feb. 5, with a close loss to a Badger South Conference rival.
The Vikings came up just short on the road at Milton, falling 47-43 to the Red Hawks.
Stoughton (1-6) trailed 16-15 at halftime. Junior guard Ava Loftus led the way with a game-high 15 points. Junior forward Cora Borroughs added 13 points.
Sophomore Sydney Kanable led a balanced Milton squad with 12 points.
Stoughton, seeded fifth in its Division 2 regional, took on fourth-seeded Mount Horeb in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Barneveld. The winner advanced to play top-seeded Madison Edgewood on Friday, Feb. 12.