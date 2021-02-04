The Stoughton High School girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season tipping Burlington 35-33 on Monday, Feb. 1.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Vikings. In two other games last week, Stoughton couldn’t keep pace in the second half of a pair of losses last week.
The Vikings (1-5) lost 53-16 to Edgewood on Friday, Jan. 29, then fell 70-31 at Onalaska the following day.
Stoughton 35, Burlington 33
Senior Caylie Kotlowski and junior Olivia Anderson each scored a team-high nine points to spark Stoughton to a win over Burlington on Feb. 1.
The Vikings trailed by three points at the half. Stoughton outscored Burlington 17-12 in the second half.
Stoughton junior guard Ava Loftus added seven points and Cora Borroughs chipped in five.
Onalaska 70, Stoughton 31
The Vikings were outscored 39-13 after halftime and were on the wrong side of a 22-1 run that started late in the first half of a nonconference defeat.
Loftus paced Stoughton with 12 points. Senior Makayla Ramberg added eight points.
Senior Olivia Game, a Division II University of Sioux Falls commit, poured in a game-high 20 points for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 11-3 with the win. Juniors Emma Breidenbach and Jamia Dillard chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Edgewood 53, Stoughton 16
The Vikings were outscored 30-4 in the second half by their Badger South Conference rivals at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Loftus and sophomore Maddie Reott scored four points apiece for Stoughton.
Senior Sarah Lazar, a Saint Louis University commit, led the Crusaders with 11 points.