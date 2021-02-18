After edging Mount Horeb in the Division 2 regional quarterfinals, Stoughton High School earned a shot at top-seeded Madison Edgewood.
The Crusaders proved to be too much for the fifth-seeded Vikings, who had their season end with a 59-38 loss on Friday, Feb. 12.
Madison Edgewood 59, Stoughton 38
The Vikings (2-7) couldn’t come back after trailing 29-13 at halftime at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
Stoughton had 10 players score, led by sophomore guard Maddie Reott with eight points.
For Edgewood, juniors Ally Barth and Maisy Andes and senior Sarah Lazar had 10, nine and eight points, respectively.
Stoughton 45, Mount Horeb 43
Junior forward Cora Burroughs poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Stoughton to a win over fourth-seeded Mount Horeb in Barneveld.
Reott and junior guard Ava Loftus each had eight points for Stoughton, which led 18-17 at halftime.
Senior Julia Magnuson paced Mount Horeb with 17 points.