The Stoughton High School girls basketball team struggled to find its offensive rhythm in a 76-42 loss to Janesville Craig in the season opener on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Vikings trailed 14-13 about eight minutes into the game when Craig switched to a 2-3 matchup zone. It might have caught Stoughton off guard, and Janesville piled up the forced turnovers while going on a 26-4 run. The Cougars raced out to a 40-20 lead at the half, as the Vikings committed 15 turnovers.
The Vikings cut the deficit to as close as 13 when they trailed 46-33 with 13:46 remaining. But Craig junior Jessa Alderman answered with a three-point play and a driving bucket that started a 20-3 run that put the game away.
Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicolson scored a game-high 24 points. Stoughton junior Ava Loftus scored a team-high 16 points, with junior forward Annie Tangeman adding 10 points and sophomore guard Maddie Reott chipping in seven.