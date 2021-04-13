The WIAA Task Force rejected seven alternate 11-player football-only realignment plans on Tuesday, April 6.
WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark said the initial proposed 11-player football plan that has Sun Prairie leaving the Big Eight Conference for the Badger Large Conference was initiated by the WIAA Task Force and there will be action on the plan at a Board of Control meeting on April 16.
In a news release on Tuesday, April 6, Clark said an approved plan will be implemented in the 2022 football season.
In the initial proposal, Sun Prairie requested to move into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight for the 2022-23 school year when both Sun Prairie East and West high schools would be open. In December, a WIAA task force agreed to move the Sun Prairie request on to the WIAA Board of Control — one of 10 realignment plans involving 13 schools requesting release from their current conference affiliations.
A series of other moves in the realignment plan include:
– Reedsburg and Baraboo being shipped from the Badger Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference in the La Crosse-area, where the closest round trip is 120 miles to Tomahah.
– Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big Eight.
– After moving into the Badger Large Conference for the 2020-21 school year, both Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker would be moved back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus.
– DeForest would move to the Badger Small Conference and become the second largest school in that conference (1,027) based on 2020 enrollment numbers. Stoughton (978) would be the fourth-largest school in the conference and Portage would be the smallest (778).
– Waunakee (1,337), Sun Prairie East (1,325) and Sun Prairie West (1,325) would be the three largest schools in the Badger Large Conference. Oregon (1,161) would be the fifth-largest school in the seven-team conference.
– Two years after moving into the Rock Valley Conference, Madison Edgewood would be shifted to the Capitol Conference.
Clark said in a news release the intent of the new conference realignment process is to apply a more formalized method for member schools to request relief from conference affiliations. He said a committee of member school administrators has been established to evaluate all realignment requests and present them to the board.
“The new collaborative model adds structure, enhanced communication and transparency to the realignment process,” Clark said. “All levels of school administration at each member school are informed of the committee’s deliberations and decisions.”
The seven alternate realignment plans not recommended by the committee for Board approval originated from four member schools and impacted 23 schools.
The committee considered all written materials received from member schools impacted by the plans, as well as rationale that included providing a conference for all member schools grouped by enrollment and geography, Clark said.
The WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee also prioritized eight-team and paired seven-team conferences – where reasonable – with geography and enrollment to accommodate the need for seven-game conference results for WIAA playoff-qualifying criteria.
Member schools seeking future football-only realignment may begin the application process in July 2022. In addition, fast track realignment applications that are supported by all impacted schools may be received any time.