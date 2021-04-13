With the Stoughton football team trailing Monona Grove by six points at the half, the Vikings made a decision to switch to their “Hippo” offensive alignment.
The offensive set features two tight ends and two full backs to beef up the blocking for the tailback instead of using two wide receivers. Stoughton dominated the line of scrimmage from that point on, rolling to a 36-20 win over Monona Grove on Friday, April 9, at Collins Field. The Vikings outscored the Silver Eagles 22-0 in the second half.
“At halftime it was a gut-check,” said Stoughton senior running back Brooks Empey, who rushed for 121 on 18 carries and scored four touchdowns. “We just needed to refocus and go with what was working and “Hippo” was working. We just said we are going to out-physical you, run right through you and right down your throat.”
Stoughton (2-1) will play at Milton this Friday. The Vikings and Red Hawks were Badger South co-champions last year. Milton beat Stoughton 28-21 in double overtime at Collins Field last year.
“It’s revenge week,” Empey said. “It’s a big one for us. We will enjoy this one and on Sunday hit the reset button.”
Stoughton opened the second half with a long drive, capped off by senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor connecting with Nathan Vagedes on a 25-yard TD pass. Vagedes dropped to a knee and made a sliding catch in the end zone to give the Vikings a 21-20 lead with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
Emey scored on an 8-yard run late in the third quarter and raced for an 18-yard TD run untouched in the fourth quarter.
“That “Hippo” package is something we take a lot of pride in and guys are fighting to get on it,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “When we started it rolling in the second half, I talked to our offensive coordinator and said there was no reason to bring that off the field. They responded in the second half.”
Early on, the game had the makings of a conference clash that would go down to the wire. On Monona Grove’s opening possession, Fabian Jackson bolted for a 61-yard touchdown run 47 seconds into the first quarter. It didn’t take the Vikings long to answer. Junior Darrick Hill had a 59-yard kickoff return that set up the Vikings’ first scoring drive. Empey bowled in for a 3-yard TD run to tie the game at 7 with 9:44 left in the first quarter.
A fumble by Empey at the Vikings’ own 10-yard line gave Monona Grove a golden opportunity with a short field. Three plays later, Monona Grove quarterback Camron Behnke then connected with Henry Walsh on a 4-yard TD pass to give the SIlver Eagles a 14-7 lead.
Emey scored on a 4-yard run with 2:27 to go in the second quarter to tie the game at 14. The Silver Eagles capitalized on a quick strike play when quarterback Casey Marron connected on a 30-yard TD pass to take a 20-14 lead on Stoughton at the half.
Becker said the Vikings’ defense had to stay disciplined against the Silver Eagles’ running game.
“We have been successful in the first three weeks getting pressure on the quarterback,” Becker said. “When you do that it causes us to get a little bit complacent whether it’s the defensive line too far up the field and putting us in bad situations.”
O’Connor completed 6 of 13 passes for 70 yards with one touchdown. Hill rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and senior Luke Mechler rushed for 40 yards on two carries. Vagedes had five receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Becker said the Vikings’ offense struggled a little bit in the first half.
“Credit to MG,” he said. “They drew up a great defensive scheme and were causing a lot of extra pressure.
After the 61-yard TD run, the Vikings limited Monona Grove’s Jackson to 21 yards on 12 carries the rest of the game.
If the Stoughton linebackers didn’t have a receiver to cover or a run coming at them, the Vikings turned them loose on blitzes in the second half. Both Mechler Conor Hanson had one sack for the Vikings.
“One way to slow them down is put pressure on them,” Becker said. “Fortunately, Luke Mechler and Rudy Detweiler answered the bell there.”