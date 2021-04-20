A late defensive stand and an offensive scheme switch at halftime fell just short Friday for the Stoughton Area High School football team in a Badger South Conference tilt with the Milton Red Hawks.
It was the first meeting for the two teams since sharing a co-conference championship in 2019.
“Tonight was a tale of two halves. We have yet to play a four-quarter football game, and we certainly didn’t do it again tonight,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker told the Hub after a 14-7 loss to the Red Hawks.
Milton appeared ready to bury Stoughton on two occasions in the fourth quarter, both times holding the ball inside the 10-yard line. The Vikings defense, however, had other ideas. Stoughton forced fumbles on both drives to stay within a single touchdown of tying the game.
Becker said he couldn’t have asked his defense for a better showing, adding that such a performance should have led to a better outcome.
“I’m extremely proud of them because they very easily could have just hung their heads and been unhappy giving up a couple of scores there when Milton had the ball deep in their own territory like that, and I was extremely proud of the way they battled through and got us the ball back,” he said.
Strong defense was the story of the night for both teams as they forced a combined nine turnovers – five interceptions and four fumbles.
The frustration for the Vikings’ offense began on the team’s opening possession, as Milton’s Luke Hessenauer snuck past the offensive line to block a punt from Stoughton’s Conner Vale.
The Red Hawks took advantage just a handful of plays later, opening the scoring on a 5-yard run. But the Stoughton defense locked the door thereafter, holding Milton to just 106 yards of total offense.
Milton’s defense continued to shutter the Vikings offense in the first half, and the secondary held strong throughout the game. Stoughton quarterback Jonah O’Connor was held to 3 of 8 passing for 46 yards to go with three interceptions, and the Red Hawks also forced a fumble.
An 86-yard interception return from Milton junior Jack Campion gave his team a 14-0 lead into halftime, when Stoughton decided to pivot to its “Hippo” offense.
The switch converts Stoughton’s offense into a model of the Wisconsin Badgers attack, in which heavier positions take on more of a role. Plays in the formation often feature two tight ends and two fullbacks to add extra blockers but also potential heavy playmakers on every down.
After it worked in the previous game against Monona Grove, the team decided to make the switch against Milton. It provided the team with a spark, Becker said.
“In the second half, we started to get a few things going with our Hippo package and moving the football again and making plays when we needed to, but at the end of the day we turned the ball over too many times to beat a good football team like Milton.”
Stoughton continued to move the ball on the ground, eventually finding the endzone on a 5-yard run from fullback Luke Mechler late in the third quarter.
But it wasn’t enough, as the Vikings had its final drive stall on a fourth down run in the game’s final minute. Becker said while the loss wasn’t what his team had planned, they now have a choice to make.
“We can hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves and not finish the season strong, or we can hold our heads high and build off of our mistakes from tonight and go take care of business in the next three weeks,” he said.“We’ve got to make that decision to be able to move forward rather than dwell on this one.”
Stoughton hosts Mount Horeb on Friday, April 23.