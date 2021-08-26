If the success on the gridiron hinges on the offensive linemen in the trenches, the Stoughton High School football team is in good hands.
The Vikings return nine starters on offense, headlined by senior offensive linemen Barrett Nelson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit and Gabe Rousseau, a Division II Minnesota State-Mankato commit. Nelson at 6-7, 270-pounds and Rousseau at 6-3, 279-pounds will anchor a big offensive line. Stoughton has two other starting offensive linemen back — senior Ryan Lamers (215) and junior Griffin Empey (260).
“First and foremost we want to compete for another Badger Small Conference championship,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said.
Stoughton closed the alternate fall season last spring with a bang, knocking off No. 2-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame 19-0 and finished with a 5-2 record.
Senior running back Darrick Hill, an all-region back last season, should have plenty of room to run behind a massive stable of linemen up front. At times last spring, the Vikings relied on a “Hippo” package where they used two tight end and two fullbacks in the backfield with Hill, who rushed for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season. He averaged 91 rushing yards per game and 6 yards per carry.
Senior Isaac Knutson takes over as the starting quarterback spot, and he will lean on the team’s top two returning wide receivers in seniors Nathan Vagedes and Ayden Probst. Vagedes had 11 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns last spring and Probst had eight catches for 180 yards and one touchdown.
The Vikings will continue running their zone spread offense, though Becker said the team is looking to be more balanced this year.
“We know we will be able to run the football again this fall but want to find more balance with the passing game in an effort to keep extra defenders out of the box,” he said. “While we will continue running our zone spread offense, there has been more emphasis placed on the play action pass and passing game in general throughout the offseason.”
On defense, Stoughton brings back three starters, led by senior inside linebacker John Harman, who racked up 72 tackles, 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season. Senior Bradley Garcia, who led the team with two interceptions last spring, also returns. Senior defensive back Cam Conlin (25 tackles, one interception) also returns to the secondary.
Nelson is expected to play a critical role stuffing the run and rushing the quarterback on the defensive line. Nelson had 27 tackles, including three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in five games playing for Fall River/Rio last fall. The senior Stoughton native moved back to town to play his final prep season.
Becker said the challenge will be figuring out who plays what positions to fill the holes from losing eight starters.
“Replacing eight starters is never easy but we believe our 3-4 defense allows us to play to our strengths,” Becker said.
Becker said he expects Baraboo to compete with Stoughton for a conference title.
The Vikings are expected to be tested right away. Stoughton hosted rival Oregon in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 20, at Collins Field. The Vikings play at defending WIAA Division 2 state champion DeForest on Friday, Aug. 27.