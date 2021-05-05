The Stoughton High School football team’s defense had Oregon running back Teague Szudy marked on its scouting report, and it worked.
Stoughton used a pressure defense to limit the big plays and escaped with a 12-7 win over Oregon on Friday, April 30, at Panther Stadium in Oregon.
Senior linebacker Rudy Detweiler had a game-high 15 tackles and one forced fumble for the Vikings. Senior Curtis Jasulke had 13 tackles and one sack.
“We just had to be more physical, and we were,” Detweiler said.
Szudy rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries, more than half of which came on a 58-yard run in the first half. After that, the Vikings limited him to 46 yards, 2.8 yards per carry.
“He was definitely one of the guys we were looking at, and I think we did a good job of stopping him,” Detweiler said.
The Vikings had to hold their breaths in the final minutes after taking a 12-0 lead.
Shortly after senior running back Brooks Empey scored for the Vikings on a 5-yard run with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left, Oregon sophomore quarterback Drew Kessenich connected with senior Donovan Johnson on a 50-yard TD pass to cut the Vikings’ lead to 12-7.
Oregon attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but it rolled out of bounds. Hill sealed the victory with a 6-yard run on third-and-2 from the Vikings’ 47-yard line.
The Panthers’ defense forced two turnovers and forced two turnovers on downs by the Vikings, including a second-half goal-line stand in the third quarter.
“You can look back and say we didn’t do that, we didn’t do this,” Empey said. “At the end of the day we got the win. We will go back and correct all of that stuff later.”
After a scoreless first half, the Vikings opened the third quarter with an eight-play, 70-yard drive, culminating in junior running back Darrick Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run. The Vikings missed the extra point and led 6-0 with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Stoughton senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor had a critical 14-yard pass to Landon Lynch-Youngman on third-and-5 from their own 35-yard line to keep the scoring drive alive. O’Connor also had a key 14-yard run on the drive.
Hill rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries and scored one touchdown. O’Connor rushed for 92 yards on 18 carries. He also completed 6 of 7 passes for 77 yards.
Trailing by six points, the Panthers mounted an eight-play, 53-yard drive down to the Vikings’ 12-yard line in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth-and-1, the Vikings’ defense bottled up Oregon to force a turnover on downs.
Moments later, Stoughton responded with an eight-play, 52-yard drive capped off by Empey scoring on a 5-yard run on an option pitch by O’Connor to give the Vikings a 12-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to answer with Johnson’s quick strike, set up by senior Gabe Pearson’s booming 52-yard punt from deep inside the Panthers’ end zone gave the Panthers’ defense the ability not to have to play with a short field.
Empey said the Vikings’ running game set the pace and wore down the Panthers.
“I give credit to Darrick and Jonah, and they pounded the ball down here,” Empey said. “It’s kind of a three-headed monster right now. We are making sure we all get touches and we get to inflict our will on them.”