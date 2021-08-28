Finding a way to slow down DeForest junior quarterback Mason Keyes and all of DeForest’s weapons in a spread offense proved to be too much to handle for the Stoughton defense.
Keyes scored five touchdowns to power the Norskies, ranked fourth in the WisSports.net Division 2 Coaches’ poll, to a 40-14 win over Stoughton Friday, Aug. 27, at DMB Stadium. Keyes completed 17 of 25 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns and he also ran for a touchdown.
Stoughton, ranked sixth in Division 3, drops to 1-1. DeForest (2-0) racked up more than 450 total yards.
“When you are not getting to the quarterback and they have a lot of time; our DBs had some mental mistakes,” Stoughton senior linebacker John Harman said. “Overall, they had some good coverage. We just have to get to the quarterback. When he has that much time to throw there is not much you can ask for from the defensive backs. We can definitely grow from this.”
On DeForest’s first drive, the Norskies marched 85 yards in eight-plays, capped off by Keyes’ 1-yard TD run. He completed 6 of 6 passes on the drive with the big play coming on a 31-yard pass to senior Deven Magli.
On Stoughton’s second possession, the Vikings faced third-and-18. Stoughton senior quarterback Isaac Knutson hit senior running back Darrick Hill with a screen pass and he raced 91-yards for a touchdown to give Stoughton a short-lived 7-6 lead. Shortly, after that play, Hill suffered an ankle injury that forced him to the bench and he didn’t return.
DeForest running back Cale Drinka bolted for an 84-yard TD run late in the second quarter to give the Norskies a 13-7 lead.
The Norskies posted four sacks and intercepted three of Knutson’s passes. DeForest senior lineman Luke Castillo led the Norskies with two sacks.
Keyes connected with Magli on a 40-yard TD pass about midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 20-7. Keyes then hooked up with Magli on a 47-yard TD pass to give the Norskies a 27-7 lead with 2:01 left in the second quarter.
“I don’t want to take anything away from DeForest because they are a great team that is well coached and disciplined,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “I think at times we just lost sight of our responsibilities and didn’t make plays when we needed to defensively.”
Behind a hurry-up running attack, the Vikings pounded the ball down the field with their offensive line and the power running of Harman. Stoughton had a six-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in Harman’s 1-yard TD plunge to slice the Norskies’ lead to 27-14 at the half. That’s as close as Stoughton would get.
The big play that kept the scoring drive alive was Knutson’s 34-yard pass to senior Nathan Vagedes.
DeForest dominated the time of possession in the second half with a near 6-minute drive to open the third quarter, marching 65-yards in 11-plays, culminating in Keyes’ 20-yard TD pass to Max Weisbrod.
Keyes also tossed a 26-yard TD pass to Weisbrod late in the fourth quarter.
“DeForest is a great team,” Harman said. “We knew what we were up against coming into it. It’s their first home game. We tried our best. We had a lot of mental errors we know we can clean up.”
Weisbrod had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Magli, a North Dakota commit, had five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Drinka rushed for 157 yards on 18 carries and scored once.
Numerous times the Norskies broke tackles.
Becker said the defense didn’t finish off as many tackles in the second half as they usually do.
“A focus in practice next week will be to make sure we are finishing those plays,” he said. “We have to get more guys to the football too.”
Stoughton plays at Portage to open up the Badger Small Conference action on Friday, Sept. 3.
Becker said hopefully Hill isn’t out too long with an ankle injury.
“John ran hard tonight and Cole (Sarbacker) did a good job of stepping up,” he said.
When asked if Hill and Harman could be in the backfield together besides when the Vikings go to their “Hippo” offensive package with two tight ends and two fullbacks, Becker hasn't considered it because of the needs on defense.
“I think that is just too much to ask of John because he’s a linebacker and the heart of our defense,” Becker said.