Senior running back Darrick Hill provided the jolt that a student section at a Stoughton football game hasn’t witnessed for about two years.
Locked in a tie game with Oregon, Hill punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds to go to give the Vikings a 27-21 win over the Panthers in a thrilling season opener on Friday, Aug. 20, at Collins Field. In the alternate fall season last spring, student sections were prohibited from attending games because of the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted the number who could gather in a crowd for games.
“They were battling hard and had their foot on the gas like they always do,” Hill said of Oregon. “The rivalry was the big driving factor this week. We wanted to end out on top our senior year. All these guys we have been fighting against since fourth grade.”
Hill rushed for 266 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“It’s a whole team effort,” Hill said. “It’s not just me even though I’m scoring. The O-linemen doing the work opening the holes and the defense holding them when I was fumbling.
Hill said he didn’t get down on himself despite two fumbles.
“It’s more of just a mental block,” he said. “I got a little in my head thinking I could do some fancier stuff. I just need to stick to my basics with two hands on the football and try not to switch hands.”
Fans got their money’s worth in the opener for both teams. The Vikings built a 14-point second-half lead only to see Oregon rally. Oregon senior quarterback Drew Kessenich tossed three touchdowns.
A final 2-minute go-ahead drive was necessary by the Vikings because Kessenich hooked up with senior Henry Weink on a 34-yard touchdown pass on third-and-9. Oregon senior fullback Teague Szudy ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left.
“I was a little disappointed in the fact that once Oregon tied the game, I looked around and everyone’s heads were down,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “Quite honestly, with the way we played offense all night, there was no reason for our heads to be down. We knew we had the potential to march that ball down the field. Fortunately, we made things happen in the end.”
The Vikings in a final 2-minute hurry-up mode marched 73 yards in nine-plays, capped off by Hill’s game-winning touchdown. On the drive, Hill ripped off runs of 14 and 19 yards. On the scoring play, the Vikings went to their “Hippo” offensive set, featuring two tight ends and two fullbacks.
The Panthers had one-last ditch opportunity in the final nine seconds, Kesenioch tossed an 8-yard hook and lateral pass to Szudy to Oregon’s 44-yard line. With three seconds to go, Kesenich looked to throw a Hail Mary pass, but the Vikings’ three-man rush pressured him out of the pocket and his last desperation pass fell incomplete.
“We keep believing in ourselves,” Kesenich said. “When we are on the bench we are guys we got this next one. I think it will give us a lot of confidence going into next week’s game against Madison West.”
Stoughton senior linebacker John Harman had two sacks and senior defensive lineman Gabe Rousseau, a University of Minnesota-Mankato commit, had one sack. The Vikings won despite committing three turnovers.
“That was important because oftentimes if you let them sit around they will pick things apart and someone comes free,” Becker said.
On Oregon’s first drive of the game in the first quarter, the Panthers had a 69-yard TD run by Keseenich wiped out by an illegal block penalty. The Panthers had three penalties on their first drive and had their second drive stall at the Vikings’ own 8-yard line in a turnover on downs.
Hill bolted for a 67-yard TD run on the Vikings’ first drive. Stoughton then took advantage of the turnover on downs the defense came up with on the Panthers’ second drive.
The Vikings chased in on a 10-play, 92-yard drive, culminating in Hill’s 21-yard TD run to give Stougthton a 13-0 lead about midway through the second quarter.
Oregon answered with a seven-play, 70-yard drive, capped off by Kessenich’s 5-yard TD pass to Austin Saunders with 3:56 left in the second quarter. The big play of the drive was Szudy’s 59-yard run.
The Vikings added to their six-point lead with a 12-play, 68-yard drive, ending on Hill’s 7-yard TD run. Hill also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Vikings a 21-7 lead.
The Panthers responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive, culminating in Keseenich’s rollout to the right and 16-yard TD pass throw back to the left.
“Teague told me before to look at me left,” Kesenich said. “At first, I wasn’t focused on Teague, but the receivers to the right. I surveyed the field and saw no one open on the right and saw Teague wide open. I made sure I wasn’t across the line of scrimmage.”
That set the stage for a frantic finish in the fourth quarter.