Senior quarterback Jonah O’Connor had a monster game showing his dual threat skills and Stoughton steamrolled Mount Horeb/Barneveld 47-8 in a Badger Conference crossover game on Friday, April 23, at Collins Field.
O’Connor racked up 169 total yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown and completed 3 of 4 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
“Our offense prides ourself on how much we can run,” O’Connor said. “We can run the same plays over and over again and beat you.”
O’Connor said the offensive line was solid working together as a unit.
“We see if the defensive line is running any schemes like twists and go off of that. I try to step up to find alleys to throw and if not I just take off using my legs.”
Junior running back Darrick Hill rushed for 152 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.
“Our goal is we wanted to dominate the line of scrimmage,” Hill said. “We wanted to hit them in the mouth, run it down their throats and put some points up on the board.”
And dominate Stoughton (3-2) did to win the battle of the Vikings. Stoughton blocked a punt on Mount Horeb’s first possession and senior Luke Mechler recovered on the visiting Vikings’ 31-yard line. Stoughton cashed in on the short field position with a seven-play, 31-yard drive, culminating in senior Rudy Detweiler’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
After Stoughton’s defense forced a turnover on downs for the second straight Mount Horeb drive, the offense went to work. Stoughton answered with an eight-play, 60-yard drive, capped off by Hill’s 3-yard TD run to give the home team a 13-0 lead with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the second quarter.
The home Vikings scored 29 points off two blocked punts, an interception and onsides kick.
Stoughton coach Jason Becker said the defense did an excellent job of executing the game plan and contained Mount Horeb/Barneveld the entire game.
“The defense came to play,” Becker said. “I think the defense really did a great job of feeding off the offenses’ success tonight and they were feeding off each other.”
Stoughton blocked a second punt and senior Curtis Jasulke recovered it at Mount Horeb’s 32-yard line. Two plays layter, Hill raced for a 55-yard TD run to give the home Vikings a 19-0 lead.
“They are a rugby-style punt team and obviously that puts their punter into situations where he has to roll out and takes him a little bit of time to get that ball off,” Becker said. “We were able to dial up that pressure early and we were able to take advantage of it.”
Stoughton junior Griffin Empey then recovered an onsides kick at midfield. Five plays later, O’Connor scored on a 12-yard run. He also ran in the two-point conversion to give Stoughton a 33-0 lead at the half.
Stoughton rolled up 335 total rushing yards and limited Mount Horeb to 83 total yards. Senior Brooks EMpey had a team-high 11 tackles. Detweiler had nine tackles and Jasulke had eight tackles and one sack.
Becker said on offense, the coaching staff changed up some mesh points on fakes and handoffs between O’Connor and the running backs.
“It allowed him (O’Connor) to stay a little squarer to the line of scrimmage to be able to see everything in front of him rather than turning on the handoff to the tailbacks,” Becker said. “A lot of those are designed to look like scrambles, but they are designed runs.
“As much as we love “Hippo” and we love the things it’s done for us early in the season, we challenged the offense not to have to use it tonight and really build off the success we have had in the past.”
O’Connor hooked up with junior Nathan Vagedes on a 25-yard TD pass early in the third quarter.
O’Connor said he noticed Mount Horeb’s safety was going to blitz on the snap.
“I knew Nathan given his speed and route running would be wide open because the other safety was dropping given what route he was taking,” O’Connor said.
Vagedes had two receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter. That score was set up by senior Teddy Baldukas’ interception.
Stoughton will play at Oregon on Friday, April 30.
“I’m really excited about going to Oregon with them being our No. 1 rivals in the conference and being so close to us,” O’Connor said.