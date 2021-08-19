Eli Burke-Cam COnklin

Stoughton senior Eli Burke breaks up a pass in practice to senior Cam Conklin. The Vikings open the season on Friday, Aug. 20, against Oregon at Collins Field.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Stoughton High School football team will kick off the season against Oregon on Friday, Aug. 20.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Collins Field in Stoughton. Even though Oregon and Stoughton are in different conferences, this is one of two league crossover games for both teams.

The Badger Conference was realigned into a Large-Small split for football only. Stoughton is in the Badger Small Conference and Oregon is in the Badger Large Conference. In last year’s game, the Vikings edged the Panthers 12-7.

A football preview for the Wisconsin Media Group will be published on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out the preview in next week’s edition.