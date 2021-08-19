The Stoughton High School football team will kick off the season against Oregon on Friday, Aug. 20.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Collins Field in Stoughton. Even though Oregon and Stoughton are in different conferences, this is one of two league crossover games for both teams.
The Badger Conference was realigned into a Large-Small split for football only. Stoughton is in the Badger Small Conference and Oregon is in the Badger Large Conference. In last year’s game, the Vikings edged the Panthers 12-7.
A football preview for the Wisconsin Media Group will be published on Thursday, Aug. 26. Check out the preview in next week’s edition.