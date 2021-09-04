Stoughton native Jack Nelson helped the University of Wisconsin football team to 180 rushing yards during the Badgers’ season opener against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nelson — a former offensive lineman for the Viking football team — started at guard for Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers lost to Penn State, 16-10. Nelson — who is a redshirt — was the only freshman to start on offense or defense for Wisconsin. The former Stoughton standout helped pave the way for running back Chez Mellusi, who ran for 121 yards.
The Badgers also roster former Stoughton players and current juniors Brady Schipper and Jordan DiBenedetto. Former Verona standouts Jackson Acker and Haakon Anderson are also both on the Wisconsin roster.
Wisconsin plays Eastern Michigan next Saturday at 6 p.m.