The Stoughton Area School District kicked off the renovation project for a new artificial turf field at Collins Field by accepting a $500,000 donation from Stoughton Trailers on Monday, March 22, at Stoughton High School.
The proposed artificial turf field is estimated to cost $1.1 million. The original donation of $150,000 from Stoughton Trailers was increased to $500,000. The Stoughton Area School District Board of Education has approved committing up to $250,000 toward the project.
Stoughton High School activities director Mel Dow wrote in a Friday, March 19 news release that the name of Collins Field, the current site for boys and girls soccer, track and field and football, goes back to the 1960s from a contribution from H. W. Collins. He is identified on stone at the complex entrance.
Dow said the project will expand the use of the facility to include lacrosse games, soccer playoffs, SHS marching band practices and field shows, along with inclement weather practices and possibly youth sporting events when available.
The significance of a single donation of $500,000 is a “sign of the partnership between Stoughton Trailers and Stoughton Area School District to make the community of Stoughton viable and provide for our students,” Dow said in the news release.
Support for the project came district wide through the efforts of the Stoughton Sports Boosters, along with the band program and various levels of the Stoughton field sport programs. The SHS Sports Boosters have launched a matching donation campaign to help raise the balance of the project costs, estimated at $350,000, Dow said.