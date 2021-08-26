The Stoughton football team earned the No. 6 ranking in the state in Division 3 in wissports.net’s Week 1 Coaches Poll.
The Vikings battled for a 27-21 victory against rival Oregon in Week 1. Senior running back Darrick Hill led Stoughton with 271 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.
Coming in at No. 1 in Division 3 is Whitefish Bay. Baraboo, who plays in the Badger-Small with Stoughton, was slotted as the No. 3 team in D3. Menasha earned the No. 2 ranking, while Greendale was placed at No. 4. Luxemburg-Casco rounded out the top five.
Monroe and Grafton were No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Rice Lake (No. 9) and Union Grove (No. 10) just cracked the top 10.
All teams ranked in the top 10 head into Week 2 with a 1-0 record in Division 3.
Stoughton is slotted for a state-ranked matchup this Friday when the Vikings head to DeForest to take on the Norskies, who are ranked No. 4 in Division 2.