Darrick Hill

Stoughton senior running back Darrick Hill looks to break away from Oregon junior linebacker Seth Niday. Hill rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

The Stoughton football team earned the No. 6 ranking in the state in Division 3 in wissports.net’s Week 1 Coaches Poll.

The Vikings battled for a 27-21 victory against rival Oregon in Week 1. Senior running back Darrick Hill led Stoughton with 271 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. 

Coming in at No. 1 in Division 3 is Whitefish Bay. Baraboo, who plays in the Badger-Small with Stoughton, was slotted as the No. 3 team in D3. Menasha earned the No. 2 ranking, while Greendale was placed at No. 4. Luxemburg-Casco rounded out the top five.

Monroe and Grafton were No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Rice Lake (No. 9) and Union Grove (No. 10) just cracked the top 10.

All teams ranked in the top 10 head into Week 2 with a 1-0 record in Division 3. 

Stoughton is slotted for a state-ranked matchup this Friday when the Vikings head to DeForest to take on the Norskies, who are ranked No. 4 in Division 2.

 

Email Jack Miller at jmiller@wisconsinmediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter at @JohnClaudeMill.

