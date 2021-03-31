Stoughton senior Jonah O’Connor won’t forget his first start at quarterback this year, and not just because the COVID-19 pandemic forced an alternate fall season to the spring.
O’Connor cut his left non-throwing hand open on an opponent’s cleat during the Vikings’ 34-13 loss at Waunakee on Friday, March 26. He got seven stitches after the game.
O’Connor completed 11 of 27 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the Vikings in rushing with 98 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
“Offensively, we go as Jonah goes,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “He had a great start to the season considering he cut his hand open and we were playing Waunakee. Our trainer did a good job of continuing to bandage him up.”
Waunakee senior Caden Nelson scored five touchdowns – two rushing, two receiving and one passing. His 3-yard toss to Isaac Schaaf midway through the second quarter gave the Warriors a 13-0 lead, and he rushed for 178 yards on 29 carries.
Stoughton was plagued by five turnovers – three fumbles and two interceptions.
“It’s not often you can win a game with five turnovers,” Becker said. “That’s the situation we put ourselves in. Ball security is something we will focus on more this week in practice to get that corrected.”
Nelson scored on a 3-yard run to extend Waunakee’s lead to 20-0 with 4 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second quarter. On the Warriors’ ensuing possession, the Vikings came up with a blocked punt to set up their first score.
O’Connor then broke loose on a quarterback draw for a 29-yard TD run to cut the Warriors’ lead to 20-6.
“Our defense played with a short field the entire first half and they did a fantastic job of keeping Waunakee at bay,” Becker said.
Nelson had four receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Waunakee quarterback Quentin Keene completed 9 of 11 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Junior wide receiver Ayden Probst had four receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. Junior Tyler Conklin had two catches for 16 yards.
The Warriors limited the Vikings to 164 rushing yards. Stoughton junior Darrick Hill rushed for 35 yards on 17 carries and senior Brooks Empey was limited to 31 yards on three carries.